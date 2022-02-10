Cohen Veterans Network to open mental health clinic in Oceanside

STAMFORD, Conn. – To meet the increasing mental health needs for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military families throughout the nation, Cohen Veterans Network just announced that it will open two additional clinics in California in 2022, one in Oceanside and another in Los Angeles. These will be the second and third Cohen Clinics in the state; a San Diego clinic opened in 2019.

This effort is another step toward CVN meeting the $275M commitment set forth by financier-philanthropist Steven A. Cohen to help reduce veteran suicide and increase care for active duty serv...