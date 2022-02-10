Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cohen Veterans Network to open mental health clinic in Oceanside

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 3pm



STAMFORD, Conn. – To meet the increasing mental health needs for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military families throughout the nation, Cohen Veterans Network just announced that it will open two additional clinics in California in 2022, one in Oceanside and another in Los Angeles. These will be the second and third Cohen Clinics in the state; a San Diego clinic opened in 2019.

This effort is another step toward CVN meeting the $275M commitment set forth by financier-philanthropist Steven A. Cohen to help reduce veteran suicide and increase care for active duty serv...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:24