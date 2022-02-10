Vehicle over side of freeway causes fatality

At 6 pm tonight North County Fire was on the scene of a fatal accident. A vehicle was over the side in the area of SB 15 Freeway just south of Mission Road in Fallbrook, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

The solo vehicle drove over the side approximately 400 ft. down He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The CHP reported the vehicle was speeding when it veered off the roadway and crashed.