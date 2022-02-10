Lucky Girl wins Lady of Shamrock Stakes

Lucky Girl raced with five other fillies, two being born in San Luis Rey horses. Village News/Benoit Photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Training Center filly Lucky Girl won the Lady of Shamrock Stakes race Jan. 30 at Santa Anita Park.

Lucky Girl, who is trained by Richard Baltas and was ridden by Joe Bravo, won the one-mile turf race for three-year-old fillies in 1:35.71. She finished 1 3/4 lengths ahead of second-place Island of Love.

"The whole idea was to get her to relax. She did that. She showed her talent," Baltas said.

Lucky Girl had not previously won a race. She was foaled in Ireland and made her racing debut at the Gowran Park track in Ireland July 24, 2021. She finis...