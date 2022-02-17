Palomar College Board approves new trustee area map

This map of redistricted trustee areas is the map chosen by the Palomar Community College District Governing Board. Courtesy of Palomar College.

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar Community College District Governing Board voted unanimously to approve the "purple" map of redistricted trustee areas during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The vote to approve Resolution No. 21-21619 followed a series of virtual public meetings, including two on Saturday, Jan. 29, in which several proposed maps were discussed.

"I am very appreciative of everyone who participated in this process. The contributions of our district voters were crucial to selecting a new map to ensure we continue to have fair elections in the governance of our District," s...