Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar College Board approves new trustee area map

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/18/2022 at 9:43am

This map of redistricted trustee areas is the map chosen by the Palomar Community College District Governing Board. Courtesy of Palomar College.

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar Community College District Governing Board voted unanimously to approve the "purple" map of redistricted trustee areas during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The vote to approve Resolution No. 21-21619 followed a series of virtual public meetings, including two on Saturday, Jan. 29, in which several proposed maps were discussed.

"I am very appreciative of everyone who participated in this process. The contributions of our district voters were crucial to selecting a new map to ensure we continue to have fair elections in the governance of our District," s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/18/2022 15:29