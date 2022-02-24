Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

What's playing at the Mission Theater

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:22pm



FALLBROOK – The Mission Theater is offering a full line-up of old movies and comedy this month. Fundraisers will also be held for the Fallbrook Music Society and Fallbrook Historical Society, as well as a performance by Gin N' Tonix.

“Spiral Staircase” plays March 4. Its cast includes Dorothy McGuire, George Brent and Ethel Barrymore.

Acoustic Eidelon, presented by FMS, plays March 10 at 6:30 p.m.; early tickets are $15, $20 at the door.

Little Lord Fauntleroy is coming March 11 starring Dolores Costello, a fundraiser for the historical society. Tickets are 10 in advance, $12 at the...



