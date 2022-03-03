Unseen art exhibition returns to Fallbrook Library
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:47pm
FALLBROOK – “Mother Earth: Fragile Planet,” beginning March 7, is proudly hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library and expresses hope and compassion for this planet despite the fear of climate change. This is the art show that was hung the day before the pandemic closed the library for almost two years. The 2020 unviewed and now expanded show can now be seen...
