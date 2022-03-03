Increased brain function linked to increased physical activity

City News Service

A study published last week by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine adds to existing research linking physical activity with cognition – using 90 middle-aged and older subjects who wore accelerometers while physically active and completed mobile cognitive testing from home.

“The future of lifestyle interventions really needs to be remote-based,” Raeanne Moore, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UCSD School of Medicine and principal investigator of the study, said. “The pandemic has made this especially clear.”...