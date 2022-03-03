FCC announces first public hearing on broadband consumer labels

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission announced Feb. 23 the first of a series of virtual public hearings as a part of its broadband consumer labels rulemaking proceeding. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act instructed the agency to conduct a series of public hearings to assess how consumers evaluate internet service plans and whether current disclosures are sufficient.

The first hearing will take place March 11, 1:30 p.m. ET and will stream free to the public at FCC.gov/live. The hearing will also be recorded and archived on the FCC’s website. Event attendees can su...