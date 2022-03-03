Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Man sentenced to 11 years for Fallbrook woman's DUI hit-and-run death

 
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:12pm



VISTA (CNS) – An intoxicated driver who struck and killed a woman while she was walking with her husband in Fallbrook, then fled the scene, was sentenced Feb. 25 to 11 years in state prison.

Pascual Cristobal Pascual, 35, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, with a hit-and-run allegation in connection with the Dec. 10, 2020, death of Symone Conley.

Conley, 60, was struck by a pickup that veered out of a traffic lane on Gird Road near Laketree Drive and jumped a curb, according to the California Highway Patrol. She died at the scene, while her husban...



