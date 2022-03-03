Dowden, Kendall named all-league

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Palomar League girls water polo coaches conferred all-league honors upon Fallbrook High School players Ava Dowden and Kela Kendall.

Dowden was named to the Palomar League first team. Kendall was placed on the all-league second team.

“I was excited,” Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said of having two all-league players.

Only two of the Palomar League girls water polo coaches are also swim coaches. Redmond is one of those and missed the all-league selection meeting due to a swim practice that evening, so he was not able to provide backing information...