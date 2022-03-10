Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Theatre Talk: What's playing around San Diego

 
Last updated 3/11/2022 at 1:24pm

The Homecoming cast is performing at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach until March 27. Village News/Aaron Rumley

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach is in production of "The Homecoming," by prolific playwright and Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter. Often considered his best, tickets are now on sale. The show closes March 27. The theatre is at 987 Lomas Santa Fe, 858-481-1055 and [email protected]

San Diego Musical Theatre continues with "Catch Me If You Can, The Musical" for just a few more days, until March 14. Rated 9.5 out of 10. Free Parking; 4650 Mercury St., 858-560-5740 or SDMT.org for more information.

