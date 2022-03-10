Theatre Talk: What's playing around San Diego

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach is in production of "The Homecoming," by prolific playwright and Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter. Often considered his best, tickets are now on sale. The show closes March 27. The theatre is at 987 Lomas Santa Fe, 858-481-1055 and [email protected]

San Diego Musical Theatre continues with "Catch Me If You Can, The Musical" for just a few more days, until March 14. Rated 9.5 out of 10. Free Parking; 4650 Mercury St., 858-560-5740 or SDMT.org for more information.

San Diego Rep is co...