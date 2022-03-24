BWC art contest was 'In Good Hands'

Elaine Davis displays her two ribbons, blue for first place in creative writing and purple for her Best-in-Show for her painting, "Storms Brewing Up," at the Bonsall Woman's Club's "In Good Hands: Art Contest and Show."

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club's program at its March general meeting featured the art works of members. Four members walked away with first place ribbons and one Best-in-Show ribbon for their entries. First place winners of the In Good Hands: Art Contest and Show were Barbara Chahbazian, fine arts; Elaine Davis, creative writing; Mary Jo Pfaff, photography; and Bev York, crafts. Davis was also awarded Best-in-Show for her fine arts entry by guest judge Mary Perhacs, executive director of the Fallbrook Art Center.

Fifteen BWC members submitted 25 entries spread among four categories,...