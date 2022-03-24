BWC art contest was 'In Good Hands'
Last updated 3/26/2022 at 2:01pm
BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club's program at its March general meeting featured the art works of members. Four members walked away with first place ribbons and one Best-in-Show ribbon for their entries. First place winners of the In Good Hands: Art Contest and Show were Barbara Chahbazian, fine arts; Elaine Davis, creative writing; Mary Jo Pfaff, photography; and Bev York, crafts. Davis was also awarded Best-in-Show for her fine arts entry by guest judge Mary Perhacs, executive director of the Fallbrook Art Center.
Fifteen BWC members submitted 25 entries spread among four categories,...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)