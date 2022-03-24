Warriors sweep all 11 events in boys swim opener

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Not only did Fallbrook High School’s boys swim team win the Warriors’ 2022 season opener March 4 at home against La Costa Canyon, but the Warriors won all 11 of the swimming events.

“It’s a great way to start the season against a team that typically is very strong,” Richardson said.

Last year, the closure of the Fallbrook High School pool limited off-season practice. The pool has been open since the conclusion of last year’s swim season. “You could really see the difference,” Richardson said. “It was fun to kind of be back to what we’re...