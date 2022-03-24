Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors sweep all 11 events in boys swim opener

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/26/2022 at 2:17pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Not only did Fallbrook High School’s boys swim team win the Warriors’ 2022 season opener March 4 at home against La Costa Canyon, but the Warriors won all 11 of the swimming events.

“It’s a great way to start the season against a team that typically is very strong,” Richardson said.

Last year, the closure of the Fallbrook High School pool limited off-season practice. The pool has been open since the conclusion of last year’s swim season. “You could really see the difference,” Richardson said. “It was fun to kind of be back to what we’re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/26/2022 20:18