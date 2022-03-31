FCPG endorses site plan exemption for Boys and Girls Club handicapped ramp
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
In 2020, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors awarded the Boys and Girls Club of North County $190,108 of Community Development Block Grant funding for a disabled access ramp. The property in the 400 block of Ivy Street is subject to site plan requirements, but the county can also grant a site plan waiver. On March 21 the Fallbrook Community Planning Group recommended that a site plan exemption be granted.
The planning group voted 14-0, with Anna Strahan absent, to recommend the site plan exemption. “We’re glad that they’re doing it. It will mak...
