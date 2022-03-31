Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCPG endorses site plan exemption for Boys and Girls Club handicapped ramp

 
Last updated 4/1/2022 at 3:09pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In 2020, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors awarded the Boys and Girls Club of North County $190,108 of Community Development Block Grant funding for a disabled access ramp. The property in the 400 block of Ivy Street is subject to site plan requirements, but the county can also grant a site plan waiver. On March 21 the Fallbrook Community Planning Group recommended that a site plan exemption be granted.

The planning group voted 14-0, with Anna Strahan absent, to recommend the site plan exemption. “We’re glad that they’re doing it. It will mak...



