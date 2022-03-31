Fire Safe Council utilizes funds to conduct 7 vegetation abatement workday projects

Volunteers with the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council conduct a vegetation abatement workday project at the home of elderly residents. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council utilized funds from a $2,500 grant provided to them by the San Diego Fire Foundation and San Diego Gas & Electric to conduct seven vegetation abatement workday projects at homes of elderly and/or disabled members of the greater Fallbrook community and to conduct a communitywide workshop on wildfire preparation.

The workday projects were performed between July 2021 and February 2022. The projects were identified by the Fire Marshall of the North County Fire Protection District and were executed in accordance with their guidelines. Each of th...