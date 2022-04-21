Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Foundation provides practical help for seniors

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:34pm

Foundation for Senior Care clients participate in activities at the senior day care service. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

What's the most enjoyable part of Patty Sargent's job as executive director of the Foundation for Senior Care?

"It's the phone calls and in-person visitors who say what a difference the center has made in their life, or the life of a loved one," she replied. "By far."

Sargent has held the position since December 2020. Her least favorite part of the job is "not enough hours."

The center, located at 135 S. Mission Road in an historic building – built in 1892 – is a busy place.

"We served 1,000 seniors and disabled adults last year," she said during...



