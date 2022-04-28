Results begin to come in for 20th Anniversary Creek to Bay Cleanup

Over 5,500 registered volunteers of all ages took part in region’s largest environmental cleanup honoring Earth Day

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – As of 3 p.m. Saturday, I Love A Clean San Diego reported more than 5,500 registered volunteers had removed over 74,000 pounds of litter and debris from streets, canyons, parks and the coastline in communities across San Diego County for the 20th anniversary Creek to Bay Cleanup. Results are still coming in from the 75 sites and the many self-led cleanups around San Diego County.

“While we will not have final numbers until early next week, we can safely say volunteers will have helped us meet our goal of 100,000 pounds of litter collected today,” said Ann Marie Sack...