San Diego Botanic Garden announces bloom of majestic sapphire tower

ENCINITAS – A sapphire tower plant at San Diego Botanic Garden is now in bloom, and the buds of a second tower are expected to open soon. The majestic, blue-green flowers of each bloom spike rise three to four feet above foliage of the plant, giving the plant its common name. Blooming for the first time at SDBG since April 2019, the puya alpestris is expected to bring many visitors to the garden from across the region.

"The electric-teal color of the flowers is really something that has to be experienced in person to fully appreciate," said SDBG Communications and External Relations Mana...