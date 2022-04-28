Chamber events include awards and installation luncheon

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Annual Awards & Installation Luncheon Wednesday, May 18 at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, 220 Grand Tradition Way. Located within the Beverly Mansion, seating for this special event begins at 11:30 a.m., and the luncheon program begins promptly at noon.

This event will recognize citizens who give so much and make Fallbrook the extraordinary community that it is. Another aspect of the program is the installation of the incoming Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Recognition Awards to be presented are Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Chamber Business of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year, Chamber Non-Profit of the Year, Citizen of the Year and one for Lifetime Achievement.

Hosted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the ticket price is $49 per person and all reservations must be prepaid. Table sponsorships for chamber members are $100, which includes their name on the chamber website, in the program and on a table. The table sponsorship does not include the luncheon ticket. Register online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call 760-728-5845.

Other chamber events in May include the following:

Monday, May 2 – First Monday Coffee at the chamber office, 9 a.m.

Thursday, May 5 – Cinco de Mayo celebration at Mariscos El Pacifico, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 6 – Women in Networking at Green Air Botanicals, followed by lunch, 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 12 – SunUpper hosted by Fallbrook Active Nutrition, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 24 – Modern Marketing Lunch ‘n Learn Seminar at The Wellness Center, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, May 27 – Lunch Mob at Thai Thai, Noon

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.