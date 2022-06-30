Romo, Murphy become Bonsall's first all-league baseball players

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8am

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School added baseball for 2022, and two seniors became the first-ever Legionnaires to receive all-league baseball honors.

David Romo was selected to the Patriot League first team. Garret Murphy was placed on the all-league second team.

“They were both hard-working players,” said Bonsall coach Danny Mencias.

Bonsall’s overall 4-12-1 record included a 2-6 figure in Patriot League play. The league had five teams and Bonsall finished in fourth place.

“We couldn’t have gotten those wins without them pretty much,” Mencias said.

Both all-l...