Supervisors approve lien contract amendment, time extension for Live Oak Ranch

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego Board of Supervisors approved a lien contract amendment and a time extension for the Live Oak Ranch subdivision.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote June 29, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent, extends the performance completion date to June 29, 2024, and increases the lien contract security amount. The performance completion date is when road, water, sewer, and other infrastructure improvements must be completed although homes or other lot improvements themselves are not required to be completed by that date.

Live Oak Ranch is on the south side of Liv...