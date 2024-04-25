Soroptimists to hold 'Bunco de Mayo' fundraiser

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland is hosting a “Bunco de Mayo” fundraiser Saturday, May 4. The family-friendly event will be held at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, in Vista. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 each and include a light lunch and prizes. To reserve a spot, contact Thoralinda Soyland at 760-809-8146 or buy tickets online at https://bit.ly/3uRjRKd.

Funds raised go to help women and girls through Soroptimist’s “Dream” programs. The Vista club recently gave out $14,000 in education grants to five local women, all single mothers who are overcoming obstacles to success and attending local colleges and trade schools. To learn more, visit http://soroptimistvista.org.

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland.