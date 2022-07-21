Theatre Talk: Plays around the county

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town San Diego kicked off with "Cabaret" this past week running to Sept. 4. I'm looking forward to seeing it with a gender twist, a female is the Master of Ceremonies. For tickets, call 619-337-1525 or visit https://www.cygnettheatre.com/.

Just around the corner is "Pretty Woman, The Musical" coming through town at the Civic Theatre downtown from July 26 -31, followed by the much celebrated "Disney's Lion King" from Aug. 24 – Sept. 11. Snag tickets at https://www.broadwaysd.com/ or [email protected]

