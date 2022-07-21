Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Theatre Talk: Plays around the county

 
Last updated 7/22/2022 at 2:51pm

San Diego Gay Men's Choir is performing July 30 and 31 downtown at The Balboa Theater.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town San Diego kicked off with "Cabaret" this past week running to Sept. 4. I'm looking forward to seeing it with a gender twist, a female is the Master of Ceremonies. For tickets, call 619-337-1525 or visit https://www.cygnettheatre.com/.

Just around the corner is "Pretty Woman, The Musical" coming through town at the Civic Theatre downtown from July 26 -31, followed by the much celebrated "Disney's Lion King" from Aug. 24 – Sept. 11. Snag tickets at https://www.broadwaysd.com/ or [email protected]

