The functions of different parts of the brain

The human brain is a marvel. Everything from thought to memory to emotion is controlled by the brain, which only underscores how impressive this incredible organ is.

The word “brain” is something of an umbrella term to refer to an organ where various complex tasks are performed. Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that, at a high level, the brain can be divided into three main parts: the cerebrum, brainstem and cerebellum. Each of these parts serves different functions.

Cerebrum

The cerebrum is the largest part of the brain. The cerebrum is located in the front area of the skull and consists...