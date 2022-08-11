Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD approves Green Canyon force main change order

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:32am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved a change order to FPUD’s contract with Blue Pacific Engineering and Construction for the Green Canyon force main replacement project.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 July 25 to approve the change order, which added $59,907.22 to the contract.

“During construction, we encountered some unforeseen circumstances. The biggest one was the thickness of the existing pavement on Mission Road,” said FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook.

The Green Canyon force main replacement project replaced a four-inch polyvinylchloride...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 20:37