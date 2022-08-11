FPUD approves Green Canyon force main change order

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved a change order to FPUD’s contract with Blue Pacific Engineering and Construction for the Green Canyon force main replacement project.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 July 25 to approve the change order, which added $59,907.22 to the contract.

“During construction, we encountered some unforeseen circumstances. The biggest one was the thickness of the existing pavement on Mission Road,” said FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook.

The Green Canyon force main replacement project replaced a four-inch polyvinylchloride...