Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fumbles cost Warriors in football season opener

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 5:58pm



Fallbrook High School’s football team opened the Warriors’ 2022 season Aug. 19 at University City High School, but five Fallbrook fumbles contributed to a 14-7 Centurions victory.

“We definitely had our opportunities to win. We put the ball on the ground five times, which hurt us a bunch,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

Fallbrook and University City both moved up a playoff division from 2021. Last year, the Warriors lost in the CIF Division V semifinals, and Fallbrook is now a Division IV team. University City’s previous game was a loss in the 2021 Division IV final, and...



