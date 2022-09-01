Towards prevention of cancer relapse: Major strides from Japanese scientists

YAP inhibitors offer a viable therapeutic option for preventing cancer relapse after chemotherapy, find researchers

TOKYO – Cancer relapse after chemotherapy remains a major cause of cancer-related deaths. However, the exact mechanism of cancer reoccurrence has so far remained unclear. In this study, researchers from Japan developed a live imaging system and revealed that yes-associated protein (YAP) promotes the relapse of human colorectal cancer. Their study sheds light on the therapeutic potential of YAP inhibition in preventing cancer relapse among patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Recent developments in medical science have greatly improved the effectiveness and outcomes of cancer therapies. Howe...