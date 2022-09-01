Chamber dinner to feature nonprofit members

FALLBROOK – Reservations are being taken for the annual State of the Chamber Dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Pala Mesa Resort at Cliff Terrace. “Spotlight on Building a Better Community” is the theme for the evening, which will showcase many Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce nonprofit members in booths filled with displays and valuable information.

Participating organizations so far are the Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, Empowering Latino Futures, Fallbrook Art Association – The Gallery, Fallbrook Community Planning Group, Fallbrook Regional Health District, The Comm...