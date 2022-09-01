Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chamber dinner to feature nonprofit members

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/1/2022 at 3:43pm



FALLBROOK – Reservations are being taken for the annual State of the Chamber Dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Pala Mesa Resort at Cliff Terrace. “Spotlight on Building a Better Community” is the theme for the evening, which will showcase many Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce nonprofit members in booths filled with displays and valuable information.

Participating organizations so far are the Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, Empowering Latino Futures, Fallbrook Art Association – The Gallery, Fallbrook Community Planning Group, Fallbrook Regional Health District, The Comm...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/02/2022 09:44