TAC recommends 35 mph speed limit for Old River Road

 
Last updated 9/16/2022 at 2:35pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended a 35 mph speed limit for Old River Road between Camino Del Rey and Golf Club Drive.

A unanimous TAC vote recommended that a 35 mph speed limit be established for the 0.39-mile section and that the speed limit be certified for radar enforcement. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors must approve any regulatory change, and the speed limit is expected to be heard by the Board of Supervisors Jan. 11, 2023.

“It makes sense to set the limit at 35,” said Matt Wellhouser, who is the TAC public member...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

