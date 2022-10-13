Health District candidates respond
Last updated 10/13/2022 at 4:06pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
The Fallbrook Regional Health District Board of Directors has three seats up for election on Nov. 8 that will be decided by voters living in their geographic zones. Each area has an incumbent (one appointed) facing a single challenger.
In Zone 1, incumbent Jennifer Jeffries is challenged by Sydney Lay. In Zone 3, appointed incum...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)