Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Health District candidates respond

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/13/2022 at 4:06pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The Fallbrook Regional Health District Board of Directors has three seats up for election on Nov. 8 that will be decided by voters living in their geographic zones. Each area has an incumbent (one appointed) facing a single challenger.

In Zone 1, incumbent Jennifer Jeffries is challenged by Sydney Lay. In Zone 3, appointed incum...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/14/2022 06:08