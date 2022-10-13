Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pala Fire to hold open house, Oct. 29

 
Last updated 10/13/2022 at 4:28pm

Activities at the Pala Fire Open House will include a visit by Mercy Air. Village News/Courtesy photo

PALA – The Pala Fire Department is holding its 15thm 16th and 17th Annual Fire Prevention Open House, Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 34884 Lilac Ext. Road, Pala. Visitors can spend the day with local firefighters. There is something for all ages to enjoy, including food. fire safety booths, fire station tours, fire truck demonstrations and much more.

For more information, call 760-742-1632

Submitted by the Pala Fire Department.

