Pala Casino Spa Resort presents Gloria Gaynor Nov. 3

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present Grammy® winning artist, Grammy® Hall of Fame Inductee, and World Music Awards “Legend Award” recipient Gloria Gaynor Thursday, Nov. 3, performing live indoors at the Events Center.

With hit songs in each of the past five decades, when she is not focusing on her several charitable endeavors, Gaynor continues to write and record new music. Her recent work in Nashville has delivered her new album, “Testimony,” a roots gospel album that debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart, the Top 3 on the iTunes Gospel C...