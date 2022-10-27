Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Creep Catching Unit: Local "Ghost" confronts and exposes suspected pedophiles

 
Last updated 10/27/2022 at 2:04pm

The CC Unit, which remains anonymous, catches suspected predators throughout California. Village News/Courtesy photo

Hannah Hanford

Village News Intern

Turning an interest into something good for the community, founder "Ghost" of CC Unit organization or "Creep Catching Unit" catches suspected predators, mostly in Southern California. The CC Unit started in San Diego County and has caught suspected predators throughout California, including San Francisco and all the way to Arizona.

"Ghost" who, for obvious reasons remains anonymous, has stated on his website, "CC Unit is a movement out of California that strives to help protect children from online predators both by catching these predators, and raising...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

