The Elizabeth Hospice to host Job Fair Nov. 10

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The Elizabeth Hospice is seeking candidates to fill a variety of clinical and non-clinical positions including registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, children’s bereavement coordinator, intake coordinator, and more.

Recruiters will be available to answer questions on Nov. 10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Elizabeth Hospice headquarters located at 500 La Terraza Blvd, Suite 130, Escondido, 92025. Applicants can meet members of the leadership team, schedule a ride-along with one of the organization’s preceptors, and take a tour of the learning lab. No appointmen...