Village News

Warrior netters third in final league standings

Finish regular season 11-5 overall

 
Last updated 11/11/2022



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A 6-4 record in Valley League matches placed Fallbrook High School’s girls tennis team third in the final six-team standings, and the Warriors had an overall record of 11-5 during the regular season.

“I enjoyed it. We had a good season with good kids, good attitudes,” Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway said.

The Warriors’ 2022 season began with three home victories; an 11-7 triumph Aug. 23, against Oceanside High School; a 17-1 win Aug. 25, over Orange Glen High School, and a 15-3 match Aug. 30, against El Camino High School.

