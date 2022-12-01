Naturopathic insight with food antibody testing, more

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

Are you familiar with allergic reactions to food? You know, when someone eats a particular food then immediately breaks out with a rash, has trouble breathing, or becomes ill? Those are very obvious.

What about foods you ingest that create a delayed reaction within your body? How do you know that a food is giving you a problem if the reaction isn't immediate?

Dr. Kaycie Grigel, ND, is well-versed in this as she has been working with patients in naturopathic medicine since 1999.

The key to understanding how a food can create a delayed reaction i...