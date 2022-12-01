Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Remembrance Day recalls historic Gettysburg events

 
Last updated 12/1/2022 at 7:27am

Members of the Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War pose with the new display case containing Sgt. William Pittenger memorabilia at the Fallbrook Historical Society, from left, Peter Huelsenbeck, Camp Commander Elect; Jerry Sayre, Past Department Commander; Fred Hall, SVR Commander; Dimas Lovato; John May, Sec/Treas.; John Keenan, Camp Commander; Gary Keenan; Ron Sheehan, Newsletter Editor; and Mark Goodman, 2nd Lt. SVR. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The annual Remembrance Day event, sponsored by the Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, took place Nov. 19 on the porch of the Pittenger House, located at the Fallbrook Historical Society's Heritage Center.

"We typically celebrate in November with the reading of Lincoln's famous Gettysburg Address," said Jerry Sayre, past department commander of the organization. "This year, our event is taking place exactly on the 159th anniversary of the greatest speech in American history.

The address was read by Mark Goodman, following remarks by P...



