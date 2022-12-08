Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas' returns to NVA

 
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:45pm

The cast of "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" sings in concert at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center. Village News/Courtesy photo

CARLSBAD – New Village Arts, North County's cultural hub, announced the sold-out 2021 holiday musical extravaganza, "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas," written by San Diego playwright Dea Hurston, will return this year as a concert version at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, 2787 State Street, in Carlsbad.

There will be five performances at the NVA Center Tuesday through Saturday, Dec. 20-24, from 7:30-10 p.m.

"1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" is the story of widowed family matriarch Dorothy Black, who is hosting a Christmas Eve celebration with her adult chil...



