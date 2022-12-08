Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pala Casino secures naming rights to historic final NASCAR Cup Series Race on Auto Club Speedway's 2-Mile Oval

 
PALA – It’s a surefire bet that NASCAR fans will savor each lap of the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval. Pala Casino Spa Resort will make it even more memorable for race fans everywhere.

Auto Club Speedway announced Nov. 6 that the final race on its 2-mile track will be named the Pala Casino 400. The event, scheduled for Feb. 26, 2023, is the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season and the highly anticipated follow-up to the DAYTONA 500.

Moreover, it is part of a partnership which makes Pala Casino Spa Resort the Official Casino of Auto Club...



