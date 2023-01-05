Educator questions test scores for Fallbrook High district

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

What is the truth when it comes to academics at Fallbrook High School?

When the Village News ran a story in early November that “High school test scores show improvement,” a district resident with an educational background, was compelled to write a letter to Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez wanting more information.

“I was pleased to see and want to congratulate FHUSD’s student achievement gains,” the person, who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote in an email to the superintendent with a CC to the Village News. “I was also extremely plea...