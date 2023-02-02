Baby supplies available to moms on second Tuesday of each month
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 9:35am
FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women and We Luv San Diego are providing a monthly drive through giveaway of baby supplies to families who need them, the second Tuesday of each month from 12-2 p.m. The next one is Feb. 7.
We Luv San Diego provides thousands of diapers (sizes 0-6) and hundreds of pounds of free food to the community. HCW partners with them and LifePointe Church at 221 N. Pico Avenue which provides the distribution parking lot. The resources are free to all with no need to register. It is a drive through event.
Families can receive free diapers, wipes, baby clothes, plus other...
