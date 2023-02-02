Board paves way for taxation of cannabis businesses in the unincorporated area

The Board of Supervisors set taxation rates for existing cannabis businesses in the unincorporated area. Village News/Courtesy photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County Board of Supervisors voted Jan. 24 to set taxation rates for existing cannabis businesses in the unincorporated area.

This action only applies to the unincorporated area of the county, where five licensed cannabis businesses currently exist.

The new tax will apply to both medical and recreational operations and will be assessed based on the type of cannabis business. Cultivation businesses will be taxed based on square footage of growing area and lighting method, and all other types of cannabis businesses will be taxed based...