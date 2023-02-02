Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Board paves way for taxation of cannabis businesses in the unincorporated area

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2023 at 9:49am

The Board of Supervisors set taxation rates for existing cannabis businesses in the unincorporated area. Village News/Courtesy photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County Board of Supervisors voted Jan. 24 to set taxation rates for existing cannabis businesses in the unincorporated area.

This action only applies to the unincorporated area of the county, where five licensed cannabis businesses currently exist.

The new tax will apply to both medical and recreational operations and will be assessed based on the type of cannabis business. Cultivation businesses will be taxed based on square footage of growing area and lighting method, and all other types of cannabis businesses will be taxed based...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 02/03/2023 00:41