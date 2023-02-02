Board paves way for taxation of cannabis businesses in the unincorporated area
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 9:49am
Katie Cadiao
County of San Diego Communications Office
The County Board of Supervisors voted Jan. 24 to set taxation rates for existing cannabis businesses in the unincorporated area.
This action only applies to the unincorporated area of the county, where five licensed cannabis businesses currently exist.
The new tax will apply to both medical and recreational operations and will be assessed based on the type of cannabis business. Cultivation businesses will be taxed based on square footage of growing area and lighting method, and all other types of cannabis businesses will be taxed based...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)