Maxine Alexander Brooner passed away peacefully Jan. 8, 2023, at 101 years of age. Maxine is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, William E. Brooner of Fallbrook, daughter Judy Mahaffa, grandsons Maxwell Mahaffa and Jack Mahaffa and sister Jeannine Phipps of Florida. She was a 38-year resident of Fallbrook.

Maxine was born in Bel Air, Maryland, Aug. 1,1921 to Franklin and Nora Alexander. She was the second oldest of four daughters. Maxine graduated in 1943 from Hood College in Fredrick, Maryland, earning her bachelor's degree in Home Economics. After graduation she relocated to Los Angeles to start her career as a dietitian. Maxine also worked in advertising and later became a Home Economics teacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Maxine was an active member and volunteer at St. John’s Episcopal Church Altar Guild, the Angel Society Thrift Store, Fallbrook Newcomers Club, the American Association of University Women (AAUW), National Charity League and the John Tracy Clinic.

She was passionate about gardening, quilting and an enthusiastic MahJong player. Maxine and Bill were avid skiers and for years traveled in their motorhome to numerous resorts in the western states. Maxine traveled extensively including visits to Africa, China, Greece, Russia, Tahiti, Mexico, Europe and the British Islands, lucky grandsons in tow for a few of the adventures.

There’s no mistaking that Maxine led a full life; she will be remembered for her love of family, her unfailing good nature and that unmistakable pink streak in her hair!

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church March 21, 2023, at 2 p.m.; all are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Judy Mahaffa, [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Fallbrook.