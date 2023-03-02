BUSD awards contracts for soils and geotechnical testing

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Construction Testing and Engineering was awarded the Bonsall Unified School District contract for soils testing and geotechnical services for Phase II of the Bonsall Elementary School operational traffic improvements.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Feb. 15 approved a professional services agreement with Construction Testing and Engineering, which is headquartered in Escondido. The payment is based on work at hourly rates but will not exceed $5,500.

“This is continuing to create safer paths of travel for our students,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

T...