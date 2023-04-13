Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Change Program offered by FRHD

FALLBROOK – Community members are preventing type 2 diabetes together with the Lifestyle Change program offered by Fallbrook Regional Health Care District. Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active, and managing stress.

The program has proven results lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58% and 71% for those over 60.

“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Bianc...