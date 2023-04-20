Palomar Community College District board elects officers

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar Community College District Governing Board elected new officers Tuesday, April 11, at its regular board meeting. While it is standard for the governing board to elect officers at an organizational meeting in December, it was necessary to elect new officers following the February 2023 resignation of board President Christian Garcia and the board’s appointment of a provisional trustee at their special meeting held Tuesday, March 21.

The governing board voted unanimously to elect Roberto Rodriguez as president of the board. Judy Patacsil, Ph.D., was elected vice p...