Fans are still Joan Jett's friends

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Joan Jett and the Blackhearts concert, April 14, at Pala Casino’s Events Center included the song “Fake Friends” and, prior to the song, Joan Jett explained its origins.

The group was formed in 1979 after her previous band, The Runaways, broke up. The Blackhearts struggled to find a recording contract. “We didn’t have a lot of friends except the fans,” said Jett.

Jett and Kenny Laguna, who wrote songs but was never a musician in Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, founded Blackheart Records. Their first album, “Bad Reputation,” was released i...