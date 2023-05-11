Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Warriors win girls lacrosse league title

Home playoff game Saturday

 
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 12:06pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

For the first time in the program’s history, Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team won a league championship.

The Warriors were 5-0 in Valley League play this year. Fallbrook finished the regular season with an overall record of 16-2. The May 6 CIF playoff selection and seeding meeting gave the Warriors the second seed in the Division II playoffs, so the Warriors received a first-round bye and will have a quarterfinals home game Saturday, May 13.

“We did exactly what we set out to do,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg.

After a March 14 home l...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

