Warriors win girls lacrosse league title

Home playoff game Saturday

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

For the first time in the program’s history, Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team won a league championship.

The Warriors were 5-0 in Valley League play this year. Fallbrook finished the regular season with an overall record of 16-2. The May 6 CIF playoff selection and seeding meeting gave the Warriors the second seed in the Division II playoffs, so the Warriors received a first-round bye and will have a quarterfinals home game Saturday, May 13.

“We did exactly what we set out to do,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg.

After a March 14 home l...