Depleted Warriors' boys tennis team played well

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s 2023 boys tennis team had only six players, which kept the Warriors from winning matches, but Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway was pleased with how the players performed.

“I’m not disappointed in the way my guys played,” Lenaway said. “I just think it’s unfortunate for my guys that we didn’t have enough players.”

A high school tennis match consists of each of a school’s three singles players contesting sets against each of the other school’s singles players and each of a school’s three doubles teams facing each of t...