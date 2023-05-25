Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors share girls league swim title

Dowden wins 100-yard breaststroke championship

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 11:42am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls swim team shared the 2023 Valley League championship, and Fallbrook junior Ava Dowden was the individual league champion in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Regular-season standings account for half of the formula which determines the final league positions with the other half based on positions at the league championship meet. During league dual meet competition Fallbrook won all seven meets while Ramona had a 6-1 record with the Bulldogs’ only loss taking place April 20 at Fallbrook.

Ramona’s girls had a 44-point advantage ov...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023