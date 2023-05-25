Warriors share girls league swim title

Dowden wins 100-yard breaststroke championship

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls swim team shared the 2023 Valley League championship, and Fallbrook junior Ava Dowden was the individual league champion in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Regular-season standings account for half of the formula which determines the final league positions with the other half based on positions at the league championship meet. During league dual meet competition Fallbrook won all seven meets while Ramona had a 6-1 record with the Bulldogs’ only loss taking place April 20 at Fallbrook.

Ramona’s girls had a 44-point advantage ov...